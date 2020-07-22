Old Dominion Freight Line to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $187.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $103.33 and a 12 month high of $189.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,455.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.