Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oil States International in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Gabelli cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, G.Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NYSE OIS opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

