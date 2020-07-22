OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $690.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.66. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.

Several research firms recently commented on OFG. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

