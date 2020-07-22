Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.41% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

