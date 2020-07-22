Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.
