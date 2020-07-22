Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 44.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.