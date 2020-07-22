Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of NYSE:OMP opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $302.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($3.06). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

