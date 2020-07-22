Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of NYSE:OMP opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $302.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($3.06). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.