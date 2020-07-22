Oasis Midstream Partners LP to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($3.06). The firm had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OMP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

NYSE OMP opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $302.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

