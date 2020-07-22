NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $123.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

