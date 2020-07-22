nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NVT stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 36,536.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 936.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

