NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.35.

NUVA stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,528,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,332,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,269,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,871,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

