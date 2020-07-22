NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a report released on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE NS opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.51. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,275,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 157,356 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

