Nucor (NUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NUE opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

