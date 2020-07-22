NOW Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 599 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 970% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.89 million, a P/E ratio of 165.20 and a beta of 1.89.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NOW by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NOW by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NOW by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NOW by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

