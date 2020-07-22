Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

