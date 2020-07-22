Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

