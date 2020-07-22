Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Novartis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 211.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 80.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

