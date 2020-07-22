Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.62. Novan shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 708,514 shares.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Novan Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Novan by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

