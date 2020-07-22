NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of NortonLifeLock worth $48,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $10,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

