NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.