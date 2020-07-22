Northland Securities Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $12.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNOM. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $10.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 65,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

