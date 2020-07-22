Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.50

Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 18700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

