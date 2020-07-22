Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 346.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $608.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.16. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 42,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.