Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 166.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMTL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

CMTL opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $386.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 2.01. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

