Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Noble Energy traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.18, 92,263,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 715% from the average session volume of 11,319,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 133.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,331,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 761,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 348,300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 115.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 686,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

