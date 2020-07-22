Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOAH. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NOAH opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Noah has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Noah by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Noah by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Noah by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,864 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

