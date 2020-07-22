NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. NN has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $229.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.38.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. NN had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $199.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NN by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NN by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NN during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.