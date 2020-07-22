Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $30,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

