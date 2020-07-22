Nicholas Millington Sells 77,523 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 77,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $1,272,152.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $540,749.34.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $394,678.66.

On Friday, May 1st, Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $327,291.64.

Shares of SONO opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

