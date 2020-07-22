NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

NGL opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 398,278 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

