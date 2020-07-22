NextEra Energy (NEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.