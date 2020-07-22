NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $859.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 102,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

