NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NREF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero bought 12,900 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $208,593.00. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 7,068 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $78,172.08. Insiders bought a total of 40,553 shares of company stock worth $543,075 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

