News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.57% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.47. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that News will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of News by 24.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $54,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of News by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,506,399 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $10,737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of News by 143.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after buying an additional 1,051,919 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.