News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Cut by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in News were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in News by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,508,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in News by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in News by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

