Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 82,325 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

NEM opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,478. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

