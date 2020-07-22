New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE NJR opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 256.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 334.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

