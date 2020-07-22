New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.85 at Eight Capital

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$1.25 to C$1.85 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$191.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.080381 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

