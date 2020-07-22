New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

New Gold stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 509.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,096,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 916,633 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

