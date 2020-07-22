New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFE. BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.73. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 308.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 45,046 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,831,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $527,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.