New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Alliance Global Partners

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBEV. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

