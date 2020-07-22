New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Given “Hold” Rating at Northland Securities

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.75. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in New Age Beverages by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Age Beverages by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.