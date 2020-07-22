Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $135.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $136.26 and last traded at $133.94, with a volume of 561347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.52.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,194,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

