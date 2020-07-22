NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

NBSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

NBSE opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric I. Richman purchased 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,358 shares of company stock worth $172,746 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

