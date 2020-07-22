NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NTGR opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $865.83 million, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $53,566.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $91,160.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $493,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NetGear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,827,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NetGear by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

