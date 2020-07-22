NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $29.28, approximately 15,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 328,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $865.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 1.08.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $77,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $53,566.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $493,125. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetGear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetGear by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NetGear by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NetGear by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

