Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $500.00 by UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $500.00 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $490.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

