Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $490.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.