NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Increased to $543.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $453.00 to $543.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTES. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $418.35.

Shares of NTES opened at $471.86 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $503.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.22 and its 200 day moving average is $362.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 533.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NetEase by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

