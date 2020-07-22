Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $17.46, 9,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,666,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 124.42%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Element Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

